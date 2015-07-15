State-owned lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk plans to issue subordinated bonds of 6 trillion rupiah ($450.1 million) this year to strengthen its capital, the Indonesia Finance Daily reported, citing Finance Director Rico Rizal Budidarmo.

The timing of the issuance depends on economic condition and realisation of the government's infrastructure plans, Budidarmo said.

The bank's capital adequacy ratio currently is 16-17 percent, the newspaper said. It targets a loan growth of 13-14 percent this year.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,330.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)