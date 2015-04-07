BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $1.3 billion multifamily K-deal, K-064
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $1.3 billion in K certificates, which are expected to settle on or about May 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
State-owned Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) is preparing to launch a $200 million satellite in June 2016 to streamline its payments system and improve its communications network, Bisnis Indonesia reported, quoting CEO Asmawi Syam. The satellite is being developed in the United States.
----
* Wells Fargo & Co says Director Ronald Sargent reports open market purchase of 9,050 shares of co's common stock at $55.15 per share on may 5 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pJy1IY Further company coverage: