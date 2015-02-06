BRIEF-Pulse Oil reports $8 mln unit financing
* Pulse Oil Corp. Announces $8 million unit financing to acquire oil and gas assets, restart production and commence horizontal drilling
Indonesia's state lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia disbursed micro loans worth a total of 117 trillion rupiah ($9.28 billion) in 2014, up 34 percent from 87 trillion rupiah a year earlier, and had 11.54 million debtors, the Investor Daily newspaper reported, quoting Corporate Secretary Budi Satriadi.
----
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,610.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Pulse Oil Corp. Announces $8 million unit financing to acquire oil and gas assets, restart production and commence horizontal drilling
OTTAWA, May 3 Toronto home prices and new listings surged in April while sales fell, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting the market may be starting to rebalance after new housing rules were put it place amid fears of a bubble in Canada's largest city.