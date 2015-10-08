Indonesia's Bank Central Asia (BCA) has postponed
plans to buy two smaller banks until 2016, reported Kontan
newspaper, quoting BCA Chief Executive Jahja Setiaatmadja, who
said the bank was waiting for an improvement in economic
conditions.
The move is expected to increase the bank's budget for
expansions in 2016 to around 2 trillion rupiah ($144.5 million)
from 1.5 trillion rupiah previously.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 13,845 rupiah)
