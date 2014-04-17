Lender PT Bank Danamon Indonesia's first quarter net
profit fell 13 percent to 875 billion rupiah ($76.52 million)
from a year earlier, said Finance Director Vera Eve Lim.
The decline was a result of a 51 percent increase in the
cost of funding that rose to 6.8 percent from 4.6 percent in the
same period last year, Lim said. Meanwhile, the bank's income
from interest rose 3 percent to 3.42 trillion rupiah.
Danamon recorded loan growth at 16 percent to 136 trillion
rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)
($1 = 11434.5 rupiah)
