Lender PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk posted a 30
percent decline in net profit for the first nine months of the
year at 2.1 trillion rupiah, from a year earlier, as loan growth
slowed, said Finance Director Vera Eve Lim.
Loans grew 7 percent to 136.68 trillion rupiah, due to a
weakening rupiah and falling commodity prices, said CEO Henry
Ho. (Kontan, Investor Daily)
