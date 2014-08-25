PT Bank Mandiri, Indonesia's largest lender by assets, disbursed loans totalling 63 trillion rupiah ($5.38 billion) to agro industries during January-July, said Director Sunarso.

The palm oil sector received the majority of the loans, at 55 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,710 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)