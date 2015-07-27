State-controlled PT Bank Mandiri Tbk's loan growth accelerated to around 14-15 percent as of June on a yearly basis, compared to a 13.3 percent growth at the end of March, Investor Daily reported, quoting CEO Budi Gunadi Sadikin.

Sadikin also said the non-performing loan ratio rose at the end of June compared to the level the bank managed as of the end of the first quarter, but declined to disclose the figure.

