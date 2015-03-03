Indonesia's Bank Syariah Mandiri, a unit of state-owned Bank Mandiri, is targetting total assets worth 100 trillion rupiah ($7.72 billion) by 2017, up 49 percent from 67 trillion rupiah as of December, the Investor Daily newspaper reported, quoting Bank Syariah Mandiri finance director Agus Dwi Handaya.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 12,960 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)