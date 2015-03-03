BRIEF-Prudential Financial shareholders approve resolution to vote on executive pay
* Says shareholders approved resolution to cast non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation program
Indonesia's Bank Syariah Mandiri, a unit of state-owned Bank Mandiri, is targetting total assets worth 100 trillion rupiah ($7.72 billion) by 2017, up 49 percent from 67 trillion rupiah as of December, the Investor Daily newspaper reported, quoting Bank Syariah Mandiri finance director Agus Dwi Handaya.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 12,960 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Says shareholders approved resolution to cast non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation program
NEW YORK, May 9 Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.