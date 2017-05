PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, Indonesia's largest bank by assets, plans to invest up to 500 billion rupiah ($37.94 million) in a new venture capital unit, Investor Daily reported, citing Chief Financial Officer Pahala Mansury.

