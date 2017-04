Indonesian lender PT Bank Mayapada Internasional plans to raise up to 500 billion rupiah ($40.2 million) in a rights issue in January 2015, the Investor Daily newspaper quoted co-CEO Vinsensius Chandra as saying.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,430 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)