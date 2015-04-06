Fannie, Freddie regulator says may have to retain earnings
WASHINGTON, May 11 The regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said on Thursday that he was willing to retain company earnings to stabilize the mortgage finance enterprises, if necessary.
Indonesia's Bank Mayapada Internasional will start providing funding in yuan (renmimbi) this year after obtaining a 4 trillion rupiah (equivalent to $309.12 million or 1.91 billion yuan) loan from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , Bisnis Indonesia reported, quoting Bank Mayapada CEO Hariyono Tjahjarijadi.
($1 = 12,940 rupiah) (1 Chinese yuan = 2,089.4558 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
TBILISI, May 11 Bank of Georgia said on Thursday it had mandated JP Morgan and Renaissance Capital to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential lari-denominated Eurobond issue.