Lender PT Bank Mutiara reported a profit of 12.1 billion rupiah ($1.06 million) in the first quarter of 2014, with total assets at 13.4 trillion rupiah, said Corporate Secretary Rohan Hafas.

The bank has disbursed loans of 10.2 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11430 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)