BRIEF-Credit Agricole du Morbihan Q1 consolidated net income down at 5.3 million euros
* Q1 consolidated net income 5.3 million euros ($5.78 million) versus 5.9 million euros year ago
Lender PT Bank Mutiara reported a profit of 12.1 billion rupiah ($1.06 million) in the first quarter of 2014, with total assets at 13.4 trillion rupiah, said Corporate Secretary Rohan Hafas.
The bank has disbursed loans of 10.2 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11430 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Q1 consolidated net income 5.3 million euros ($5.78 million) versus 5.9 million euros year ago
* Q1 net profit of 35.8 million lira ($10.07 million) versus 63.1 million lira year ago