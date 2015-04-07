Bank OCBC NISP is targeting asset growth of more than 10 percent in 2015 to become one of the 10 biggest banks in Indonesia, reported the Bisnis Indonesia newspaper, quoting operations director Rama Pranata.

As of December, the firm's unaudited total assets had reached 103.12 trillion rupiah ($7.95 billion).

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,975 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)