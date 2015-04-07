BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $1.3 billion multifamily K-deal, K-064
Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $1.3 billion in K certificates, which are expected to settle on or about May 15, 2017
Bank OCBC NISP is targeting asset growth of more than 10 percent in 2015 to become one of the 10 biggest banks in Indonesia, reported the Bisnis Indonesia newspaper, quoting operations director Rama Pranata.
As of December, the firm's unaudited total assets had reached 103.12 trillion rupiah ($7.95 billion).
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,975 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
Wells Fargo & Co says Director Ronald Sargent reports open market purchase of 9,050 shares of co's common stock at $55.15 per share on may 5 - sec filing