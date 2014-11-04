BRIEF-Bank of the Philippine Islands says Q1 net income rose 25.6% to 6.25 bln pesos
* Q1 net income rose 25.6% relative to the same period last year, to 6.25 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Bank of India Indonesia plans to raise up to 486.08 billion rupiah ($40.07 million) from a rights issue, releasing 173.6 million shares or 16.67 percent of its enlarged capital at 2,800 rupiah per share, said Corporate Secretary Iwan Yuda Pramudhi.
The bank will use the proceeds to boost capital. Its capital adequacy ratio was 15.11 percent as of September. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,130.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Q1 net income rose 25.6% relative to the same period last year, to 6.25 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian police conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake in a consumer lender six years ago, the latest scandal rocking the nation's largest mortgage lender.