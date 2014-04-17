PT Bank QNB Kesawan plans to raise 649.7 billion rupiah ($56.8 million) from a rights issue this year, releasing 2.59 billion shares or 42.2 percent, of its enlarged capital at a price of 250 rupiah per share, the company said in a statement.

Shareholders Qatar National Bank (QNB) and Bosowa Group are ready to spend 582.8 billion rupiah to buy the shares, it said. Bosowa Group, a business group headquartered in South Sulawesi, through its unit PT Bosowa Kapital, plans to spend 130.7 billion rupiah to buy the shares, using internal cash, said Managing Director Sadikin Aksa. (Investor Daily)

