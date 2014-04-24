State lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) posted a net profit of 5.9 trillion rupiah ($507.3 million) in the first quarter of this year, up 18 percent from the same period last year.

The bank has issued loans of 432.44 trillion rupiah ($37.2 billion), up 20 percent from last year, said Director Randi Anto. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11630.0000 Rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)