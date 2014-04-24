BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
State lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) posted a net profit of 5.9 trillion rupiah ($507.3 million) in the first quarter of this year, up 18 percent from the same period last year.
The bank has issued loans of 432.44 trillion rupiah ($37.2 billion), up 20 percent from last year, said Director Randi Anto. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11630.0000 Rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: