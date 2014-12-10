PT Bank Sinarmas Tbk, the banking unit of Sinar Mas Group, aims to raise 1.9 trillion rupiah ($154.16 million) from a rights issue to boost capital, the Investor Daily newspaper reported citing Kurniawan Udjaja, a director at PT Sinar Mas Multiartha Tbk, parent company of Bank Sinarmas.

The right issue will be in the first half of next year. Sinar Mas Multiartha also plans to increase ownership in Bank Sinarmas up to 60 percent from the current 57 percent during the rights issue, Kurniawan added.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,325 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)