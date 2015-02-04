Lender PT Bank Sumitomo Mitsui Indonesia, a unit of Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, issued 1 trillion rupiah ($79.4 million) worth medium-term notes of three-year tenure on Feb. 3, the Kontan newspaper reported, citing a company statement.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,593.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)