Lender PT Bank Victoria International is targeting loan growth of 22-23 percent this year, up from last year's loan disbursements of 11.08 trillion rupiah ($955.13 million), said CEO Eko R Gindo.

The company recorded loan growth of 46 percent in 2013. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 11600.5000 Indonesian Rupiahs)