Bank Central Asia (BCA), Indonesia's biggest bank by market value, is assessing several smaller banks and considering acquiring one to help boost business, the Jakarta Post reported, citing Jahja Setiaatmadja, the bank's president director.

Setiaatmadja said the lender had decided to focus on the local market for growth, unlike other large Indonesian banks that are targeting growth in neighbouring countries.

He added the bank was studying a number of smaller banks but had not yet started discussions with any of them.

