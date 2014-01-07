BRIEF-Vunani anticipates FY HEPS of between 18.6 cents and 19.8 cents
* Anticipates that it will report FY headline earnings per share of between 18.6 cents and 19.8 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Japan-based investment company J Trust Co Ltd said it had bought a 10 percent stake in PT Bank Mayapada International for S$57 million to expand into Southeast Asia market.
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.