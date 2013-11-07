PT Bank Panin Syariah, a sharia unit of lender PT Bank Pan Indonesia, plans to raise up to 500 billion rupiah from an initial public offering, scheduled in early 2014, to boost capital, reported Bisnis Indonesia, quoting the firm's corporate secretary A. Fathoni. The company has appointed PT Evergreen Capital as underwriter.

