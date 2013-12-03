Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan says committee formed to oversee three-way merger
DUBAI, April 5 Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan said on Wednesday that a committee had been formed to manage the merger of the bank with Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar.
PT Bank Panin Syariah, a sharia unit of lender PT Bank Pan Indonesia, plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) in January 2014, aiming to raise up to 600 billion rupiah ($50.98 million) by selling 5 billion shares or 50 percent of its enlarged capital
Panin Syariah is expected to set a price between 100-120 rupiah per share, the Investor Daily reported. The firm has appointed OSK Securities Indonesia and PT Evergreen Capital as underwriters.
The company will use 80 percent of the proceeds to finance working capital and remaining 20 percent to build infrastructure, Chief Executive Deny Hendrawati said.
* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,770 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Anand Basu)
WARSAW, April 5 Polish retail chain Dino Polska has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 34.5 zlotys per share for institutions and 33.5 zlotys for individual investors, the company said on Wednesday.
