Lender PT Bank Permata plans to issue bonds worth 1 trillion rupiah ($83.26 million) with 7-year tenure this month, CEO Roy Arfandy was quoted as saying by Investor Daily.

The bonds are part of the second phase of the bank's continuous bond selling programme totalling 3.5 trillion rupiah. The programme is aimed at maintaining the company's capital adequacy ratio (CAR) at 14 percent.

The bank reported CAR in the first half of the year at 13.77 percent, down from 15.6 percent a year earlier. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,010.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by the Jakarta newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)