Indonesian tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo has reached an agreement with the shareholders of Bank Pundi to acquire the lender through PT MNC Kapital Indonesia Tbk, Kontan reported on Thursday, citing a person with knowledge of the transaction.

Tanoesoedibjo controls MNC Kapital.

