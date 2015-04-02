BRIEF-Frasers Centrepoint qtrly revenue S$705.8 million
* Attributable profit before fair value change and exceptional items amounted to S$71.2 million during Q2, down 35.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Indonesian tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo has reached an agreement with the shareholders of Bank Pundi to acquire the lender through PT MNC Kapital Indonesia Tbk, Kontan reported on Thursday, citing a person with knowledge of the transaction.
Tanoesoedibjo controls MNC Kapital.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
May 10 Moody's Investor Service on Wednesday downgraded the long-term ratings for six Canadian banks, citing a more challenging operating environment for banks in Canada for 2017 and beyond, could lead to a deterioration in the banks' asset quality, including increasing private-sector debt.