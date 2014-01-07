Cement producer PT Semen Baturaja plans to spend 750
billion rupiah ($61.58 million) on capital expenditure this
year, up 87 percent from last year, to boost output and finance
operating costs, said CEO Pamudji Rahardjo.
The firm plans to build a new factory with a total
investment of up to 2.9 trillion rupiah to increase its
production capacity to up to 3.85 million tonnes per year, up
from the current 2 million tonnes a year, the Investor Daily
reports.
The company said it expects revenue of 1.4 trillion rupiah
this year, up 19 percent from last year and net profit of 350
billion rupiah, an increase from last year's 325 billion rupiah.
* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not
vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 12,180 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Supriya Kurane)