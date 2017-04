State lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) is targetting a net profit of 20 trillion rupiah ($1.77 billion) in 2013, said finance director Achmad Baiquini.

The firm's net profit for Jan-Sept. was 15.45 trillion rupiah, up 17 percent on year, while loan growth was 30 percent at 413.27 trillion rupiah.

($1 = 11,269 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Sunil Nair)