BRIEF-Bank of Palestine Q1 income rises
* Q1 net income after tax $12.3 million versus $10.4 million year ago
Indonesian state-controlled mortgage lender PT Bank Tabungan Negara booked net profit of 1.56 trillion rupiah ($128.16 million) in 2013, up 15 percent from 1.36 trillion rupiah a year earlier, driven by interest income and operating revenues, said CEO Maryono.
Interest income rose to 5.63 trillion rupiah as the firm recorded loan growth of 23 percent, with total disbursed loans reaching 81.41 trillion rupiah. The bank targets asset growth of 17-18 percent in 2014, to 160.7 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 12172.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)
* Q1 net income after tax $12.3 million versus $10.4 million year ago
ABU DHABI, April 30 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank on Sunday posted an 8 percent rise in first-quarter profit, slightly above analysts' forecasts, helped by a double-digit percentage increase in non-interest income.