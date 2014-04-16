The government plans to sell a 60.14 percent stake in mortgage lender PT Bank Tabungan Negara to another state-controlled lender, most likely Bank Mandiri, a source said.

The plan is subject to shareholder approval at an extraordinary meeting on May 21. Bank Mandiri CEO Budi Gunadi Sadikin said his firm is waiting for guidance from shareholders. The government currently owns 6.35 billion shares in BTN. (Bisnis Indonesia)

