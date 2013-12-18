PT BCA Finance, a unit of Indonesia's third largest
lender PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, expects net profit in
2014 to be flat at 1 trillion rupiah ($82.49 million) due to
higher interest rates, said Finance Director Amirdin Halim, the
Investor Daily reports.
The estimate is slightly above an initial forecast of 920
billion to 940 billion rupiah. The firm has booked a net profit
of 850 billion rupiah until November and is expecting new
financing worth 27 trillion rupiah next year.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 12,122.5 rupiah)
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)