PT BCA Finance, a unit of Indonesia's third largest lender PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, expects net profit in 2014 to be flat at 1 trillion rupiah ($82.49 million) due to higher interest rates, said Finance Director Amirdin Halim, the Investor Daily reports.

The estimate is slightly above an initial forecast of 920 billion to 940 billion rupiah. The firm has booked a net profit of 850 billion rupiah until November and is expecting new financing worth 27 trillion rupiah next year.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 12,122.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)