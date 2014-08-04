Industrial estate developer PT Bekasi Fajar Industrial Estate hopes to meet its 2014 full-year target of selling 40 hectares of land due to higher foreign direct investment, even though it sold only 10.8 hectares during the first half, said Investor Relation Officer Asa Siahaan.

The firm is targeting a net profit of 400 billion rupiah ($34.09 million) this year and revenue of 800 billion rupiah.

Net profit in the first half was down 53 percent to 124.62 billion rupiah while revenue fell 82 percent to 243.69 billion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

($1 = 11735.0000 Rupiah)