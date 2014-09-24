PT Bank Internasional Indonesia Tbk plans to raise funds from a rights issue worth 1.5 trillion rupiah ($1.25 billion) by the end of this year, to increase its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) to 14 percent from the current 13.88 percent, said Finance Director Thila Nadason. (Investor Daily)

