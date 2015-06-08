PT Bank Internasional Indonesia Tbk (BII), a unit of Malaysia's Maybank, is considering an issue of bonds worth 1.5 trillion rupiah ($112.19 million) in the third quarter of 2015, with a tenure of 3-5 years, Investor Daily reported, quoting BII's CEO Taswin Zakaria.

The firm plans to use the proceeds for credit expansion, Zakaria added.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,370.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Sunil Nair)