BRIEF-Acadia Realty Trust files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Acadia Realty Trust files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qBTAsq) Further company coverage:
PT Bank Internasional Indonesia Tbk (BII), a unit of Malaysia's Maybank, is considering an issue of bonds worth 1.5 trillion rupiah ($112.19 million) in the third quarter of 2015, with a tenure of 3-5 years, Investor Daily reported, quoting BII's CEO Taswin Zakaria.
The firm plans to use the proceeds for credit expansion, Zakaria added.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,370.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Sunil Nair)
NEW YORK, May 2 The U.S. dollar has been and will continue to be on a gentle weakening pattern, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, said on an investor webcast late Tuesday.