BRIEF-Kuwait Finance and Investment FY profit falls
* FY net profit 211,491 dinars versus 985,673 dinars year ago
PT Bank Permata Syariah, a shariah unit of lender PT Bank Permata, reported net profit of 426 billion rupiah ($36.4 million) in the third quarter of this year, up 142 percent from a year earlier. Total assets reached 15.8 trillion rupiah, up 90 percent from a year earlier.
The bank disbursed financing totalling 11.49 trillion rupiah up to September, up 95 percent from last year's 5.9 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Completes merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi by issuing 1.254 new NBAD share for each 1 FGB share, for FGB shareholders as of close of 30 March 2017