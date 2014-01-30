Makassar-based conglomerate Bosowa Corp plans to build four four-star hotels in Makassar, Palu and Kendari in Sulawesi, eastern Indonesia, and in Bandung, West Java, with a total investment of $79 million, said founder Aksa Mahmud, the Investor Daily reported.

