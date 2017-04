State lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) expects net profit to reach 20 trillion rupiah ($1.6 billion) in 2013, compared with last year's 18.5 trillion rupiah, Finance Director Achmad Baequni told Investor Daily.

The bank is targeting a loan growth of 16-17 percent in 2014, lower than this year's target of 20-22 percent, Baequni added. (Investor Daily)

($1 = 12,175)

