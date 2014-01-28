Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD) expects
marketing sales in 2014 to remain flat due to a restriction on
high loan-to-value ratio mortgage lending and high interest
rates, said Director Hermawan Wijaya.
The firm sees organic sales in 2014 reaching 5 trillion
rupiah ($408.8 million), Wijaya added.
The firm booked marketing sales of 7.35 trillion rupiah in
2013, up 72 percent from a year earlier and recorded organic
sales of 5.4 trillion rupiah.
BSD plans to spend 3 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure
this year, unchanged from last year, the Investor Daily
reported.
($1 = 12230 rupiah)
