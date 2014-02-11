BRIEF-Bank of Palestine Q1 income rises
* Q1 net income after tax $12.3 million versus $10.4 million year ago
Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD), controlled by the Sinar Mas Group, has bought the Epicentrum Walk shopping mall in South Jakarta for 297 billion rupiah ($24.40 million) from PT Bakrie Swasakti Utama, a unit of PT Bakrieland Development, Bisnis Indonesia reports.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12172.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
ABU DHABI, April 30 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank on Sunday posted an 8 percent rise in first-quarter profit, slightly above analysts' forecasts, helped by a double-digit percentage increase in non-interest income.