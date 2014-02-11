Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD), controlled by the Sinar Mas Group, has bought the Epicentrum Walk shopping mall in South Jakarta for 297 billion rupiah ($24.40 million) from PT Bakrie Swasakti Utama, a unit of PT Bakrieland Development, Bisnis Indonesia reports.

