Bumi Resources, a coal miner controlled by the Bakrie
Group, acquired three smaller coal miners through a
debt-to-equity conversion valued at 1.25 trillion rupiah ($102
million), Bumi said in a statement filed with the Indonesia
Stock Exchange on Monday, Jakarta Globe reported.
Bumi's subsidiary, Citra Prima Sejati, acquired stakes in PT
MBH Mining, PT Buana Minera Harvest, and PT Mitra Bisnis Harvest
on Nov. 28, said Dileep Srivastava, a director at the company.
The three firms currently hold coal mining permits in South
Sumatra province. Bumi Resources expects coal sales until the
end of 2013 to reach 81 million to 82 million tonnes and is
targeting sales of 88 million to 89 million tonnes next year.
Bakrie Group is owned by the family of Aburizal Bakrie, a
controversial Indonesian tycoon who also has presidential
ambitions.
($1 = 12,175 rupiah)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)