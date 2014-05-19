Coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk, a unit of Bakrie Group, plans to pay off debts of between $1.5 billion and $2 billion next year, said Director Dileep Srivastava.

The company's total liabilities in the first quarter of 2014 reached $6.82 billion, down 7 percent from $7.3 billion by the end of last year. The firm recorded revenue of $349.3 million in the first quarter of 2014, compared with a net loss of $62.9 million at the same period last year. Sales volume from January to March reached 22 million tonnes, up from 19.1 million tonnes at the same period last year. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)