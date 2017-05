Indonesian property firm PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk posted 2.2 trillion rupiah ($169.75 million) in property pre-sales for the first quarter this year, 27 percent higher than pre-sales during the same period last year, Investor Daily reported, quoting director Hermawan Wijaya.

