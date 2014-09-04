Oil palm plantation firm PT BW Plantation spent 280 billion rupiah ($23.8 million) in the first half, or 40 percent of its 2014 capital expenditure target of 700 billion rupiah, said Corporate Secretary Kelik Irwantono.

The amount was mainly spent on maintenance and cultivation, Irwantoro said. The firm had increased its total plantation area by 1,400 hectares until July, representing 35 percent of its 2014 target of 4,000 hectares. (Kontan)

(1 US dollar = 11,765 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)