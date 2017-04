PT Capitalinc Investment, an investment holding company that focuses on the oil and gas industry, will acquire interest in the Offshore North West Java (ONWJ) block, buying 100 percent shares in Owen Holding, Kontan reported.

The company plans to raise funds from a rights issue worth $225 million to finance the plan.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,193.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Anand Basu)