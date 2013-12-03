BRIEF-San Miguel clarifies on news article entitled "SMC global readies third-quarter listing"
* Refers to news article "SMC global readies third-quarter listing" posted in Manila Standard on April 4
Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co, the ninth largest tire maker, would increase its investment to $320 million from $80.1 million to build a factory in Indonesia, said Finance Director Richard Lo.
The company plans to build the facility, which is expected to start operation in 2015, on a 27-hectare site, starting next year.
HONG KONG, April 5 Samsonite International S.A. on Wednesday said it took direct control of the wholesale and retail distribution of Tumi products in Hong Kong, Macau and China from April 1, as the luggage maker targets the region's "enormous potential".
