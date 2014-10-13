Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
PT Chevron Pacific Indonesia, a unit of Chevron Corp, has submitted an official letter saying it would temporarily delay its deep water gas development project worth $12 billion in Makassar Strait, East Kalimantan, according to Naryanto Wagimin, director for upstream business at the energy and mineral resources ministry.
Chevron plans to revise its calculations for the project, said Naryanto, adding that the firm has discovered fresh gas reserves. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.