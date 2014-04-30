PT Garasindo Inter Global, authorised general distributor for Chrysler Group LLC in Indonesia, is targeting an 11 percent annual increase in sales to 2,000 vehicles this year, CEO Muhammad Al Abdullah was quoted as saying by the Investor Daily.

For January-March, the firm sold 485 vehicles, up 20 percent on an annual basis.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)