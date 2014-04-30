BRIEF-Jiangsu Guotai's unit to invest in lithium battery related project
April 25 Jiangsu Guotai International Group Guomao Co Ltd
PT Garasindo Inter Global, authorised general distributor for Chrysler Group LLC in Indonesia, is targeting an 11 percent annual increase in sales to 2,000 vehicles this year, CEO Muhammad Al Abdullah was quoted as saying by the Investor Daily.
For January-March, the firm sold 485 vehicles, up 20 percent on an annual basis.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
April 25 Jiangsu Guotai International Group Guomao Co Ltd
CAIRO, April 25 An Egyptian design duo has begun re-purposing old steel shipping containers, transforming them into living spaces, shops and restaurants in an effort to introduce residents of overcrowded Cairo to cheaper and more versatile properties.