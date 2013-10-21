The government has cancelled a plan to raise the cigarette excise by 5 percent in January 2014, said Agung Kuswandono, director general of customs and excises in the finance ministry.

The government expects cigarette production to reach 345 billion sticks in 2014, up from this year's forecast of 343 billion sticks.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,322.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)