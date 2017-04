PT Graha Layar Prima IPO-BTMG.JK, the operator of cinema chain Blitzmegaplex, plans to develop four new movie theatres in Batam, Yogyakarta, Bandung and Surabaya this year, bringing its total screens to 100 from 86 in 11 locations, said CEO Jeff Lim.

The company needs an estimated 3 billion rupiah ($246,300) to develop a screen. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12180 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)