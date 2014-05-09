HSBC says former Diageo chief Walsh to leave its board
LONDON, April 21 HSBC said Paul Walsh, the former chief executive of drinks maker Diageo, is to step down from its board with immediate effect in order to focus on his other commitments.
Property developer PT Ciputra Development recorded marketing sales of 1.85 trillion rupiah ($160.03 million) in January-April, representing 18 percent of its full-year target of 10 trillion rupiah, said CEO Candra Ciputra.
The firm's first-quarter revenue slipped to 1.2 trillion rupiah from last year's 1.34 trillion rupiah because of falling revenue from apartment and condotel sales. (Kontan)
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses.